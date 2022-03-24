Mary Evelyn Young

Mary “Evelyn” Young, 95, of Bryantown, Maryland was called home to her Heavenly Father on March 6, 2022.

Mary Evelyn was born on February 4, 1927 in Hughesville, Maryland to the late James Benjamin Gross and Marie Elizabeth Boarman Gross.

Evelyn was educated in the school system of Charles County. She worked many different jobs before finding her career in the Charles County Public School System in the Board of Education. She was a dedicated worker with a wonderful work ethic that was admired by many. Her smile and kind heart made her many friends within her profession.

Evelyn met Joseph Stanley “Lang” Young and they were inseparable from the beginning. They wed and celebrated wonderful years of marriage, before his passing in 2003. Together they were blessed with three sons, Charles Brigham Young, Joseph Marlowe Young, and Philip Gregory Young.

When Evelyn welcomed her children into this world, she dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. She excelled at propping up her family and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She helped them accomplish great things. Family came first and was above all else, a value she instilled in all those around her.

Evelyn was a member of the Ladies Sodality and an active Church member. Evelyn was a passionate gardener and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in her garden, tending to her beautiful flowers. We will miss her greatly!

She is survived by her son Philip Gregory Young; her granddaughter Jemia Ané Williams and her husband Julian Williams; her great grandson John-Joseph Marlowe Williams; her daughter in law Valerie A. Young; her brother Francis Augustus “Peter” Gross; her sister Shirley Ann Stewart; her sister in laws Mildred Gross and Henrietta Gross; and many extended family members and lifelong friends.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, James Benjamin Gross and Marie Elizabeth Boarman Gross; her husband, Joseph Stanley “Lang” Young; her sons, Charles Brigham and Joseph Marlowe Young; her siblings James E. “Shorty” Gross, James Samuel “Jimmie” Gross, Charles N. “Charlie” Gross, James Benjamin “Piney” Gross, James Oscar Gross, Mary S. “Saddie” Gross, William K. “Mickey” Gross, Harriet T. Patterson, and Thomas H. “Tom” Gross.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Donna Gross, Lisa Brown, William “Fuzzy” Gross, Carla Chapman, James Baker, and the Stewart family. Thank you for everything you have done for our family.

Mary Evelyn’s family will be accepting friends at St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 13715 Notre Dame Pl, Bryantown, MD 20617, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Father Rory Conley. Interment will be held immediately after in St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements have been made at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.