Mary Louise Baldwin

Mary Louise Unger Baldwin, 95, of Leonardtown, MD, went to be with the Lord on December 13, 2022 after a short battle with RSV. She was born on August 29, 1927 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late William J. Puls and Margaret M. Puls (Geraghty).

Mary Lou spent the majority of her working years as an Audio Visual Coordinator at Bowie High School in Prince George’s County, MD.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to spend time with family and friends. Her hobbies included painting, reading and feeding the local wildlife. She did many years of volunteer work with Our Lady Star of the Sea in Solomons, MD and SMILE in Lusby, MD.

She is survived by her children: Ellen T. Groller (Herman) of Brandon, FL, Susanne M. Kotch of Montgomery Village, MD, Carol A. Fore Asbill (Dale) of Leonardtown, MD and Mary C. Harrison of Annapolis, MD; her grandchildren Dawn E. Adams, Brittany R. Metzger, Brooke D. Ramirez, Andrew V. Kotch and Nicole L. Fore; eight great-grandchildren and her sister Margaret Kotulak of Ocean Pines, MD. She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Francis V. Unger and her sister Teresa Hansen.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad and Our Lady Star of the Sea, Solomons, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.