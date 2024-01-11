Maryland Attorney General Brown Joins The Fight Against Youth Suicide

BALTIMORE – Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that he has added his name to Attorneys General across the nation who are working with The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) as an Ambassador to address the public health issue of youth suicide.

In Maryland, suicide ranks as the second leading cause of death for young people ages 12- 18, which represents most middle and high school age youth. It also ranks as the third leading cause for the age group of 10-24 in the state, with more than one young life lost each week.

“Youth and young adults in our state and across the country are experiencing a mental health crisis, including the alarming rise in suicide rates. We must continue working until we have eliminated the stigma around seeking help and support,” said Attorney General Brown. “Everyone, especially our youth, deserves support to overcome challenges, including those related to mental health and thoughts of suicide. I want our youth to know they are not alone, and I will continue advocating for access to proper care and being vocal until they know it’s okay to seek the help they need.”

The Jason Foundation, Inc. is recognized as a national leader in youth and young adult suicide awareness and prevention with over 220 affiliate offices located in 36 states, providing services for the entire country.

“We are extremely grateful that General Brown has agreed to become an Ambassador to support our efforts in Maryland and across the nation,” remarked Clark Flatt, President of JFI. “His assistance has the potential to make an enormous impact in our mission to save young lives.”

Attorney General Brown and The Jason Foundation will be working together in collaboration with state agencies and other non-profits in the coming months to bring additional resources to Maryland’s youth and families.

To find out more about The Jason Foundation and their programs, visit www.jasonfoundation.com.