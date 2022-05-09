ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Pesticide Regulation Section has announced the 2022 dates and drop-off locations for its Pesticide Container Recycling Program. On certain days from June through September farmers, pesticide applicators, and other users can recycle used plastic pesticide containers at no cost at locations in Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties.

For the past 29 years, MDA’s Pesticide Container Recycling Program has helped prevent pesticide residues from entering Maryland soil and waterways, saving valuable landfill space by recycling more than 1 million containers.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the program for Maryland farmers, pesticide applicators and others to safely dispose of containers. A total of 28 collection days are scheduled from June through September 2022 at seven locations throughout the state. Those participating are asked to properly rinse their empty pesticide containers.

“This recycling program protects the environment from possible contamination and gives producers and others an easy and free way to dispose of pesticide containers,” said Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “We are very pleased with the response by farmers, commercial agricultural pesticide applicators and other pesticide users to this program.”

In addition to removing potential contaminants through proper disposal, the program provides a source of recycled material for vendors.

The pesticide container recycling program is free and open to all agricultural producers and pesticide applicators. The Agricultural Container Recycling Council provides a contractor to pick-up and process the plastic containers.

“We are especially pleased with the cooperative effort of the Agricultural Container Recycling Council and Ag Plastic Solutions, Inc., which makes local recycling and special pick up for large quantities possible, providing a convenient and much cheaper alternative to landfill disposal,” said Secretary Bartenfelder. “With continued cooperation among the participating groups, farmers and pesticide applicators, the program will continue to be successful and will protect the natural resources of the state.”

Maryland’s Pesticide Container Recycling Program is a combined effort of state, county, and federal agencies, and the private industry working together to protect the environment.

A schedule of 2022 collection dates and locations is available on the department’s website.

For additional information, or to schedule a chipping date at your site, please contact the Pesticide Regulation Section at 410-841-5710.