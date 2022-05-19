BALTIMORE, MD – The State of Maryland urges all SNAP, P-EBT, TCA, and TDAP recipients to take extra precautionary measures to protect their benefits. Maryland and other states report an increase in stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA), and Temporary Disability Assistance Program (TDAP) benefits.

Fraudsters use illegal electronic devices to copy information from Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards and withdraw cash or make purchases without the permission of the rightful benefit recipients. The theft of public assistance benefits leaves many families struggling to find food and cover basic household needs that SNAP and cash programs were designed to help address.

The State of Maryland urges all SNAP, P-EBT, TCA, and TDAP recipients to take extra precautionary measures to protect their benefits. EBT cards can be skimmed or cloned, and anyone can access your benefits if they have your card number and Personal Identification Number (PIN).

The State is not able to replace stolen benefits. Below are some easy steps that you can take to protect your EBT card:

● We encourage you to report any EBT fraud to your local police department and submit a copy of the police report to your Local Department of Social Services.

● Your EBT card cannot be accessed without a PIN; Change your PIN often. You can do that today by calling the number on the back of your EBT card. You can also change your PIN online at www.connectebt.com/mdebtclient.

● If you use your benefits for online purchases, be sure that you have a strong password (one that is not easy to guess). You are also advised to change your password at least once every three months.

● Use only a USDA-approved payment vendor to make cash transactions. For information on USDA approved vendors, visit https://www.connectebt.com/mdebtclient/ebt_link.jsp

● If you are using an ATM, examine the card slot to ensure it has not been tampered with before inserting your card.

● If your benefits have already been compromised, call your local Department of Social Services to freeze the use of your card.This will prevent new unauthorized transactions on your card.

● If your card has been stolen or lost, you must call the Maryland EBT Customer Call Center at 1-800-997-2222 to order a replacement card. When activating the replacement card, please be sure to create a unique PIN number (avoid reusing the old PIN).

● Maryland EBT Customer Call Center at 1-800-997-2222 is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

● Click this link or access this site https://www.1stunitedcu.org/more-for-you/financial-wellness/ten-tips-to-prevent-card-skimming-fraud for additional steps that you can take to protect your EBT and other bank cards.

Customers who need assistance may use this link https://dhs.maryland.gov/about-dhs/customer-service/ this provides a tracking number and keeps DHS accountable to you. On Facebook you can send through messenger your issue https://www.facebook.com/MDHumanServices or you can call 443-930-1577, which is a direct line to the Constituent Services office at DHS.

