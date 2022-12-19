Maryland DNR Announces 2022 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forest Service announced the awarding of Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grants to 53 volunteer fire departments in 15 counties across the state. The projects to be funded help volunteer fire companies enhance their wildland fire protection in rural communities.
DNR awarded a total $131,702 in match funding to complete $277,138 in total project costs. Awards are 50% of the project total cost, up to a maximum grant of $3,000 per department. Funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Grant recipients for 2022, by county along with their awards, are:
Allegany County
Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company
$2,011
Barton Hose Company #1
$2,790
Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department
$1,797
Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department
$2,548
Borden Shaft Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Bowmans Addition Volunteer Fire Company
$2,088
Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department
$1,003
Frostburg Fire Department #1
$2,962
Good Will Volunteer Fire Company # 1
$3,000
LaVale Volunteer Fire Department
$2,125
Oldtown Volunteer Fire Department
$3,000
Potomac Volunteer Fire Company #2
$1,445
Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department
$3,000
Baltimore County
Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department
$3,000
Long Green Volunteer Fire Department
$3,000
Providence Volunteer Fire Company
$2,986
Calvert County
Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department
$1,259
Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Company
$2,172
Caroline County
Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department
$2,650
Cecil County
Community Fire Company of Perryville
$1,774
Singerly Volunteer Fire Company #1
$3,000
Charles County
Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department
$1,410
Dorchester County
East New Market Volunteer Fire Department
$3,000
Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Department
$3,000
Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company
$2,886
Lakes and Straits Volunteer Fire Company
$2,824
Linkwood Salem Volunteer Fire Company
$2,473
Madison Volunteer Fire Company
$2,150
Neck District Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Secretary Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Frederick County
New Market District Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Garrett County
Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Gorman Volunteer Fire Department
$1,358
Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department
$1,400
Harford County
Fallston Volunteer Fire Company
$1,500
Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Queen Anne’s County
Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Somerset County
Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Talbot County
Easton Volunteer Fire Department
$2,920
Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company
$1,020
Washington County
Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company
$1,908
Community Volunteer Fire Company of District 12
$2,332
First Hose Company of Boonsboro
$656
Hancock Volunteer Fire Department
$3,000
Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company
$2,707
Williamsport Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Company
$3,000
Wicomico County
Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company
$2,925
Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department
$2,963