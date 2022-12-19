Maryland DNR Announces 2022 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants

Maryland DNR photo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forest Service announced the awarding of Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grants to 53 volunteer fire departments in 15 counties across the state. The projects to be funded help volunteer fire companies enhance their wildland fire protection in rural communities.

DNR awarded a total $131,702 in match funding to complete $277,138 in total project costs. Awards are 50% of the project total cost, up to a maximum grant of $3,000 per department. Funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Grant recipients for 2022, by county along with their awards, are:

Allegany County

Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company

$2,011

Barton Hose Company #1

$2,790

Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department

$1,797

Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department

$2,548

Borden Shaft Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Bowmans Addition Volunteer Fire Company

$2,088

Cresaptown Volunteer Fire Department

$1,003

Frostburg Fire Department #1

$2,962

Good Will Volunteer Fire Company # 1

$3,000

LaVale Volunteer Fire Department

$2,125

Oldtown Volunteer Fire Department

$3,000

Potomac Volunteer Fire Company #2

$1,445

Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department

$3,000

Baltimore County

Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department

$3,000

Long Green Volunteer Fire Department

$3,000

Providence Volunteer Fire Company

$2,986

Calvert County

Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

$1,259

Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Company

$2,172

Caroline County

Goldsboro Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Ridgely Volunteer Fire Department

$2,650

Cecil County

Community Fire Company of Perryville

$1,774

Singerly Volunteer Fire Company #1

$3,000

Charles County

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

$1,410

Dorchester County

East New Market Volunteer Fire Department

$3,000

Eldorado-Brookview Volunteer Fire Department

$3,000

Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Hurlock Volunteer Fire Company

$2,886

Lakes and Straits Volunteer Fire Company

$2,824

Linkwood Salem Volunteer Fire Company

$2,473

Madison Volunteer Fire Company

$2,150

Neck District Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Secretary Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Frederick County

New Market District Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Garrett County

Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Gorman Volunteer Fire Department

$1,358

Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department

$1,400

Harford County

Fallston Volunteer Fire Company

$1,500

Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Queen Anne’s County

Sudlersville Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Somerset County

Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Talbot County

Easton Volunteer Fire Department

$2,920

Queen Anne-Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Company

$1,020

Washington County

Clear Spring Volunteer Fire Company

$1,908

Community Volunteer Fire Company of District 12

$2,332

First Hose Company of Boonsboro

$656

Hancock Volunteer Fire Department

$3,000

Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Company

$2,707

Williamsport Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Company

$3,000

Wicomico County

Fruitland Volunteer Fire Company

$2,925

Pittsville Volunteer Fire Department

$2,963