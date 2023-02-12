Canvasbacks in the Choptank River, photo by Kenny Page, submitted to the 2022 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In early January, aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) made visual estimates of the ducks, geese, and swans along most of the state’s Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River, and Atlantic coast shorelines.

This year, the teams counted about 632,200 waterfowl, which was higher than the 563,800 birds observed in 2022 but lower than the most recent five-year average of 682,520 birds.

“The distribution and abundance of wintering waterfowl is influenced not only by the annual changes in population size, but also the weather conditions during migration and throughout the winter,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Paul Peditto. “The surveys our staff conduct provide a snapshot of where waterfowl are located in the state and are combined with data from other states in the flyway to track the status of several important waterfowl species.”

Overall, dabbling ducks were similar (93,600) to 2022 (97,600). While the number of pintails counted in the survey dropped slightly (3,300 in 2023 and 4,600 in 2022), mallards (56,800) and black ducks (21,800) remained similar to their respective 5-year averages (53,920, and 24,580). Despite the generally mild winter, a mid-December cold snap across the country likely led to more diving ducks (190,300) being observed on the Chesapeake and tributaries than in the 2022 survey (79,400).

Biologists counted 320,800 Canada geese in the 2023 survey which was similar to the 361,100 counted in 2022. The 2023 count was likely negatively affected by the warm early January weather, which allowed many wintering geese to roost and feed further inland away from survey routes. Positive reports from many goose hunters appear to confirm this theory.

The Midwinter Waterfowl Survey has been conducted annually since the early 1960s – except 2021 – and covers most of the tidal shorelines and near-shore waterfowl habitat in Maryland. The 2021 Mid-Winter Survey was not flown due to human health concerns related to COVID-19.

Midwinter Waterfowl Survey Results 2018-2023*

(figures rounded to the nearest hundred)

Species 2018 2019 2020 2022 2023 Mallard 64,300 39,000 56,000 53,500 56,800 Black Duck 38,300 17,200 21,000 24,600 21,800 Gadwall 3,100 4,800 10,800 6,800 3,400 Widgeon 700 1,200 1,100 300 1,900 Green-winged Teal 500 1,500 2,000 6,900 6,200 Shoveler 0 100 300 900 200 Pintail 1,100 600 1,800 4,600 3,300 Total Dabblers 108,000 64,400 93,000 97,600 93,600 Redhead 27,500 20,600 10,600 7,000 12,800 Canvasback 60,000 46,000 46,900 7,700 57,800 Scaup 45,300 72,100 59,000 29,500 74,000 Ring-necked Duck 300 1,100 3,000 2,100 6,200 Goldeneye 100 100 300 100 400 Bufflehead 29,500 13,200 11,400 10,600 16,800 Ruddy Duck 24,500 28,900 18,500 22,400 22,300 Total Divers 187,200 182,000 149,700 79,400 190,300 Scoters 4,500 27,800 5,700 1,300 3,400 Long-tailed Duck 0 300 200 100 100 Mergansers 2,300 2,000 2,300 1,400 1,700 Total Ducks 302,000 276,500 250,900 179,800 289,100 Brant 400 900 900 200 400 Snow Goose 63,500 34,700 40,900 13,600 12,500 Canada Goose 641,000 250,200 327,200 361,100 320,800 Tundra Swan 16,400 4,000 7,100 7,400 7,300 Total Waterfowl 1,023,300 566,300 627,000 563,800 632,200

*Survey not conducted in 2021

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.