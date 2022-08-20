Partners for Open Space and Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators Recognize Elected Officials for Exemplary Conservation Leadership

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Today, Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators (MACPRA) awarded Maryland Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to honor the Governor’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space throughout his two terms.

In addition, the Partners for Open Space and MACPRA awarded Senator Sarah Elfreth and Delegate Eric Luedtke with the 2022 Open Space Champions award, recognizing the legislators’ exemplary conservation leadership in supporting parks and open space in Maryland.

As co-chairs of the Partners for Open Space, Charlotte Davis, executive director of Rural Maryland, and Joel Dunn, president and CEO of Chesapeake Conservancy, issued the following statement on the 2022 Open Space Executive and Champions awards:

“We are pleased to honor Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to recognize Governor Hogan’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space in Maryland during his two terms as Governor.

Governor Hogan fully funded Program Open Space in his budget year after year and prioritized conservation and outdoor recreation through the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission and the establishment of the Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation.

The state of Maryland’s open space today and tomorrow is greatly improved thanks to Governor Hogan.

“We are pleased to recognize Senator Sarah Elfreth and Delegate Eric Luedtke as the Open Space Champions of 2022 for their leadership on the Great Maryland Outdoors Act and related initiatives supporting conservation, parks and open space in Maryland. Each championing conservation throughout their time in the General Assembly, Delegate Luedtke and Senator Elfreth worked especially hard this year to secure additional funding for parks and recreation and to protect Program Open Space and we applaud their leadership.”

Steve Miller, director of Wicomico County Parks, Recreation and Tourism and president of MACPRA, issued the following statement:

“MACPRA is proud to recognize Governor Hogan, Senator Elfreth and Delegate Luedtke for their tremendous support of parks and recreation initiatives including: full support of Program Open Space, renewal of the Local Parks and Playground Infrastructure bill, increased funding for Community Parks and Playgrounds grants, historic funding for Maryland State Parks, among many other initiatives that support open space and public recreation. Their efforts are making a real difference across the State and represent the priority that Maryland has placed on providing outdoor recreation opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”