BALTIMORE – Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419.

As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes had been claimed. The $1 million Mega Millions win in White Hall came in the Jan. 3 drawing and the Upper Marlboro second-tier win occurred in the Jan. 6 drawing. There were no Mega Millions winners at the jackpot level so the top prize rolled to an eye-popping $1.1 billion (estimated annuity value) for the Jan. 10 drawing. If the jackpot is hit at that amount, it would be the third-largest in Mega Millions history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The estimated cash option is $568.7 million.

In all, the seven days ending Jan. 8 produced 54 winning tickets worth $10,000 or more that were redeemed or sold across Maryland, and the Lottery paid nearly $38.1 million in prizes during that span.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Claims Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. Prizes of up to $5,000 can be claimed at any of more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program (XCAP) locations. All Maryland Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem tickets up to and including $600. More information is available on the How To Claim page of mdlottery.com.

Here is the weekly roundup of big winners:

Scratch-off Prizes Claimed Jan. 2-8:

$100,000 Prizes

$100,000 Crossword 6th Edition, Jolly’s Food Mart, 1500 North Monroe Street, Baltimore

Blizzard Bucks, Lee’s Convenience Market, 338 Brock Ridge Road, Laurel

Ravens X5, J. Convenience, 8765 Satyr Hill Road, Parkville

$50,000 Prizes

$30,000 Prize

Peppermint Payout, Shoppers #2362, 18066 Manteny Road, Germantown

$10,000 Prizes

FAST PLAY and Draw Game Tickets Sold for Drawings Jan. 2-8:

BONUS MATCH 5

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 5 at Parkway Exxon, 5600 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

FAST PLAY

$1,540,419 Hit the Jackpot ticket sold Jan. 2 at US Fuel, 2050 Crain Highway, Waldorf (claimed)

$10,000 Holiday Money Match ticket sold Jan. 5 at Walmart #1890, 2702 North Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$10,000 Winfall Doubler ticket sold Jan. 5 at W Express, 5143 River Road, Bethesda (claimed)

KENO

$30,000 ticket sold Jan. 3 at Gem Liquors, 9443 Annapolis Road, Lanham (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$12,025 ticket sold Jan. 7 at Just One More, 2511 Hammonds Ferry Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$10,000 ticket sold Jan. 5 at Wireless Way, 2401 Belair Road, Suite 110, Baltimore (claimed)

MEGA MILLIONS

$1 million ticket sold Jan. 4 at Marlboro Liquors, 5725 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$1 million ticket sold Jan. 3 at High’s #130, 4101 Norrisville Road, White Hall (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$10,000 ticket sold Jan. 5 at Wawa #8523, 10621 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Lanham (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$10,000 ticket sold Jan. 6 at Safeway #2781, 11201 Georgia Avenue, Wheaton (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

PICK 5

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 3 at Wawa #580-E, 16410 McKendree Road, Brandywine (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

Two $25,000 tickets sold Jan. 8 at 7-Eleven #29763, 11530-G Rockville Pike, Rockville (both unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 6 at Damanigas LLC, 7101 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 5 at Stadium Amoco, 500 East 33 rd Street, Baltimore (claimed)

Street, Baltimore (claimed) $25,000 ticket sold Jan. 3 at Chapel Beer & Wine, 19737 Frederick Road, Germantown (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 3 at Oxon Hill Citgo, 6104 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill (claimed)

$25,000 ticket sold Jan. 5 at Modern Liquors, 2358 Iverson Street, Temple Hills (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

POWERBALL

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 2 at Giant #327, 7142 Arlington Road, Bethesda (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$50,000 ticket sold Jan. 3 at Dan’s Cigar Lounge, 8300-B Pulaski Highway, Rosedale (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

RACETRAX

$30,734 ticket sold Jan. 7 at Daminigas LLC, 7101 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$30,734 ticket sold Jan. 7 at Royal Farms #217-E, 9180 Fingerboard Road, Urbana (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$19,043 ticket sold Jan. 4 at Perry Hall BP, 8809 Belair Road, Perry Hall (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$17,060 ticket sold Jan. 4 at Riverside Sunoco Plus, 1319 Riverside Parkway, Belcamp (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$15,367 ticket sold Jan. 7 at Eastern Avenue BP, 4501 Eastern Avenue, Mount Rainier (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

$15,367 ticket sold Jan. 7 at Dash-In #15301, 3900 Mountain Road, Pasadena (claimed)

$15,367 ticket sold Jan. 7 at State Line Market, 7817 Eastern Avenue, Silver Spring (claimed)

$15,367 ticket sold Jan. 7 at Galaxy Food Mart, 4917 Suitland Road, Suitland (unclaimed as of Jan. 9)

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to check their tickets by scanning them at any Lottery retailer or with the Lottery’s mobile apps. Draw game winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes, and scratch-off winners have 182 days from the announced end-of-game date.

Last claim dates for scratch-off tickets are published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.