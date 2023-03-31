Maryland Native, Stacy Keibler To Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame

Stacy Keibler – Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons,, Cliff Lipson

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Stacy Keibler, a former Rosedale resident and Towson graduate, is set to be inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place on March 31, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, and will be streaming at 10 p.m. on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock.

The ceremony will officially kick-off Wrestlemania weekend, and will be featuring other big name inductees such as Rey Mysterio, The Great Muta, Andy Kaufman, and former referee Tim White.

Keibler’s career started in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) as one of the “Nitro Girls”. She would later become a prominent figure as both a manager and talent.

After Vince McMahon, the owner of WWE, purchased WCW in 2001, Keibler would go on to become an iconic figure and one of the several trailblazers in the women’s division.

Keibler would become Vince McMahon’s on screen personal assistant, managed the Dudley Boys as the Duchess of Dudleyville, and had one of the most iconic breakups in television history with then on-screen boyfriend Randy Orton. Seriously, look it up.

After retiring from professional wrestling in 2006, Keibler would go on to appear in many TV shows and films, along with a stint on Dancing with the Stars.

