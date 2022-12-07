Photo from the Maryland State Police Aviation (via Facebook).

HOLLYWOOD, Md. — Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 – Southern MD is sponsoring a food drive in support of the Maryland Food Bank.

They will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items from now until December 21, 2022.

Donations will be accepted at the Trooper 7 hangar, located at the Southern Maryland Regional Airport (44174 Airport View Dr #500, Hollywood, MD 20636) 8am-4pm, Monday through Friday.

An alternate drop off point will be the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack located at 23200 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD, which is open to the public 24 hours a day/7 days a week.

Contact the Maryland State Police Aviation with any additional questions.