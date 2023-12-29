PIKESVILLE, Md. – With New Year’s Eve quickly approaching on Sunday, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving.

State troopers from all 23 barracks, including the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, will focus on impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving while conducting saturation patrols on roads with high DUI incidents. Enforcement efforts are bolstered by funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

The initiative includes partnering with allied law enforcement and other state agencies to both enforce the law and offer outreach to the community through social media and electronic billboards.

Among the planned initiatives from the Maryland State Police:

Eastern Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 301, 20, 50, 404, 13, 413, and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Routes 301, 20, 50, 404, 13, 413, and throughout their respective counties. Central Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo, and Westminster barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along MD Route 5, I-495, I-695, I-83, and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo, and Westminster barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along MD Route 5, I-495, I-695, I-83, and throughout their respective counties. Western Region: Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and McHenry barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along I-68, I-81, I-70, Route 219, and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and McHenry barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along I-68, I-81, I-70, Route 219, and throughout their respective counties. Northern Region: Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway, and North East barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along I-95 and throughout their respective counties.

Troopers from the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway, and North East barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along I-95 and throughout their respective counties. Southern Region: Troopers from the Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick barracks will conduct high visibility enforcement along U.S. Route 301, MD Route 5, Route 50, I-97, and throughout their respective counties.

Police urge motorists to plan for a safe drive by avoiding impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving. Adhere to Maryland’s Move Over laws, which require motorists to safely make a lane change or slow down when approaching a vehicle displaying warning signals.

If you are attending a New Year’s Eve gathering:

Designate a sober driver in advance.

driver in advance. If you drive, avoid drinking. Drinking and driving do not mix.

Consider using public transportation, call a taxi, or ride-share service if there is not a sober driver.

Do not let a friend drive if you suspect they are impaired.

let a friend drive if you suspect they are impaired. If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 911 immediately.

From the Maryland State Police, we wish you a safe and joyful New Year.