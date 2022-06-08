FORESTVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of northbound I-495 at Central Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Lincoln Navigator, driven by Donisha Alexus Leatherwood, 30, of Hyattsville, Maryland, began traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-495.

The Lincoln crashed into a Buick Enclave, which was traveling north in the northbound lanes on I-495. The driver of the Buick, identified as Mignon Allison Kirksey, 51, of Brandywine, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Leatherwood was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident. The road was closed for about six hours after the crash.

No charges have been filed at this team in this case after investigators consulted with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Once the Crash Team completes its investigation, they will turn their findings over to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, which will make the ultimate decision on what charges to pursue in this case.

The crash remains under investigation.