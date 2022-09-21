ARRESTS:

On 9/13/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Suboxone, belonging to Jolie Margaret Allen, 44 of Lexington Park, MD and suspected Marijuana, belonging to Shyanne Monique Allen, 25 of Lexington Park, MD. J. Allen was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County

Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana. S. Allen was issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 9/14/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Lity Gean Thompson, 49 of Lexington Park, MD stole items totalling less than $100.00. Thompson was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.00.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 9/8/2022, Adebola Abolade Adepegba, 30 of Bowie, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Baker

On 9/11/2022, Troy Byron Fenwick, 38 of Mechcanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Baker

On 9/17/2022, Luis Fernando Torres Flores, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 9/19/2022, Kristina Michelle Gunderson, 33 of Patuxent River, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 9/7/2022, Jason Holt Hoyer, 33 of Dameron, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for Violation of a Protective Order, Burglary – First Degree, Burglary – Third Degree, Burglary – Fourth Degree, and Theft: Less Than $100

On 9/8/2022, Lee Kitwell Clark, 36 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/8/2022, Shaquan Ty’Von Thompson, 22 of Chaptico, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/9/2022, Gary Lawrence Greinert, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Nain for Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x5 and Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute x5, FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3, FTA: Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3 and FTA: Possession of CDS: Place of Confinement

On 9/10/2022, Haley Elizabeth Morris, 23 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Nain for FTA: Trespass: Private Property and FTA/Misdemeanor Defendant/Witness

On 9/10/2022, Jack Dean Garner, 36 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Nain for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and FTA: Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia

On 9/11/2022, Jonathan Patrick Dean , 32 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Baker for FTA: Telephone Misuse: Repeat Calls and FTA: Driving while impaired by alcohol

On 9/11/2022, Michael Anthony Brown, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/12/2022, Robert Darnell Willett, 59 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Theft: Less Than $100.00

On 9/12/2022, David Smith Foard, 52 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/12/2022, Ty-Kane Shi-Heim Briscoe, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC K. Poland for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 9/13/2022, Sergio Rashad Rice, 40 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for Violation of Probation: Indecent Exposure, Disorderly Conduct and Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order

On 9/14/2022, Michael Hemi Fischer, 25 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio for Violation of Probation: Reckless Endangerment and Resist/Interfere With Arrest

On 9/15/2022, Kevin Eugene Luther, 42 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for Negligent Manslaughter – Auto/Boat/Other Vehicle x2, Criminally Negligent Manslaughter Vehicle/Vessel x2, Negligent Homicide Auto/Boat Under Influence x2, Negligent Homicide – Auto/Boat While Impaired x2, Second Degree Assault x4, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Driving While Impaired by Alcohol, Reckless Driving, and Failure to Control Vehicle Speed on Highway to Avoid Collision

On 9/15/2022, Brianna Sherie Hatchett, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis for FTA: Driving without a required license