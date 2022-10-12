ARRESTS:

On 10/7/2022, Tpr C. Holder conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Valley Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 20 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Matthew James Dlouhy, 28 of Great Mills, MD. Dlouhy was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

On 10/7/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to the 21000 Block of Suburban Drive, Lexington Park, MD for the report of shots fired. Investigation revealed that a juvenile male fired a gun from a vehicle numerous times and struck several occupied houses. The juvenile was able to be identified by witnesses as a 14 year old male of Lexington Park, MD. The juvenile was later located and charged with 11 counts of Reckless Endangerment, 11 counts of First Degree Assault, 11 counts of Second Degree Assault, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Regulated Firearm – Illegal Possession, Possession of a Firearm – Minor, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 10/5/2022, John Edward Nichols, 32 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 10/7/2022, Maryssa Kayla Jones, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

On 10/7/2022, Curtis Andre Brown Jr, 32 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope

On 10/8/2022, Ryan Eugene Moreland, 35 of Clarkesville, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder

On 10/9/2022, Andre Joseph Briscoe II, 32 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 10/10/2022, Roy Octavius Person, 32 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 10/6/2022, Christopher Todd Ellsworth, 34 of Cumberland, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 10/6/2022, Brianna Jasmine Courtney, 24 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Holder for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana

On 10/7/2022, Leslie Anna Almberg, 42 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault