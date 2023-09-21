Cherry Bien Sy

On 9/6/2023, Tpr Holder conducted a traffic stop on Lockes Hill Road at Lockes Forest Lane, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Cherry Bien Sy, 39 of Mechanicsville, MD was driving while under the influence. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Sy was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Sy was also issued numerous traffic citations for driving under the influence.

Donnie David Campbell

On 9/11/2023, Tpr Baden conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Donnie David Campbell, 61 of Mechanicsville, MD attempted to start the vehicle in order to drive away and failed to obey commands given by troopers. Investigation revealed that Campbell was driving while under the influence. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine. Campbell was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Obstructing & Hindering, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Resist/Interfere With Arrest. Campbell was also issued numeros traffic citations for driving under the influence.

Lakitcha Shawniece Price

On 9/17/2023, Tpr Holder located an individual who he believed to have an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Lakitcha Shawniece Price, 45 of Waldorf, MD, initially provided a false name, but once her name was confirmed, it was determined that she did have an active warrant. Price was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Fraud-Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution. She was also served her warrant.

John Preston Miller 4th

On 9/17/2023, Tpr Black conducted a traffic stop on Willows Road, Lexington Park, MD. The driver of the vehicle, identified as John Preston Miller 4th, 29 of Lexington Park, MD consented to be patted down for weapons prior to a K-9 scan of his vehicle. The K-9 scan yielded a positive alert. A loaded handgun was located on Miller’s person. Miller was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle and Handgun in Vehicle.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

Samantha Jean Viens

On 9/8/2023, Samantha Jean Viens, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Thomas

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

Richard Larry Bassford

On 9/5/2023, Richard Larry Bassford, 49 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Larimer for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

Tracy Alan Johnson

On 9/13/2023, Tracy Alan Johnson, 59 of Hughesville, MD was arrested by Tpr Tripp for FTA: Driving without a required license

