DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!

Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen a surge in winners of the big-jackpot, multistate game in recent weeks – still cannot believe that Lady Luck found him when he stopped for gas at a BP station in Calvert County earlier this month.

“I buy tickets fairly often,” he explained, “and I win fairly often, but nothing like this.” The lucky math teacher discovered his $50,000 win in the Nov. 7 drawing only moments after waking up one morning this week. “I scanned a handful of tickets I’d bought these last weeks on my Lottery app. When I saw this one, I didn’t believe it. I was out of my mind!”

The 77-year-old Prince George’s County resident plans to share his Powerball winnings with his family, finding something special for each person, all the way down to his youngest grandchild. “It’ll start with my wife, though, she’s first.”

His $50,000 third-tier prize is the 41st similar or larger Powerball win in Maryland since the just-ended $2.04 billion jackpot run began in August.

Selling his winning quick-pick ticket was 260 BP located at 2975 W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk.