Mattawoman Middle School Eighth Grader Is County Spelling Bee Champ, Heads To National Competition

Staff members of Mattawoman Middle School celebrate the win of eighth grader Alec Gallahan, third from left. Team members Alexander Nguyen and Brent Travers, second and third from left, respectively, are also pictured. The team coach, Jodie Bell, is pictured on the far right. She introduced the team at the start of the Bee saying, “I brought a little Mattawoman Magic with me tonight,” citing the school’s Magic mascot.

WALDORF, Md. – The word that clinched the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee for a Mattawoman Middle School eighth grader was “valedictorian.” Correctly spelling the word that defines a student with the highest academic achievements of a graduating class seems a fitting word for Alec Gallahan to nail.

He advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee held this summer at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at the National Harbor. The national contest will see more than 200 spellers from around the country visiting the Washington, D.C., area for the Bee. The National Spelling Bee semifinals will air on ION 8 p.m., June 1, with the finals broadcast 8 p.m., June 2.

Before the closing rounds of the Spelling Bee, the finalists have an opportunity to thank people. Eventual Spelling Bee champ, Alec Gallahan, thanked his family and coaches. He then namechecked the staff members from Mattawoman who attended the Bee to cheer on he and his teammates.

To get to nationals, Gallahan had to out spell 39 of his middle school peers from schools around the county. The students in the local Bee are the best middle school spellers in Charles County who first compete at the school level, then take an online spelling exam before earning a chair at the in-person Bee. Every Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) middle school had a team of two-to-four students who advanced to the local competition Thursday, the same for three private schools — Archbishop Neale School (ANS), Southern Maryland Christian Academy (SMCA) and St. Peter’s School. The final four spellers in the closing rounds were Gallahan, Angelo Milazzo and Selah Wolfe of Southern Maryland Christian Academy, and Alex Dusterwald of Archbishop Neale.

It was an Alec vs. Alex final round when the two eighth graders faced off at the end of the Bee, with Gallahan emerging as victor. Dusterwald and his ANS teammates didn’t walk away empty handed. They were named the Top Team in this year’s Bee. The award is given to the team that earns the most points in the online test and for words spelled correctly in each round. ANS gathered 56 points to come in first with Mattawoman and Benjamin Stoddert middle schools tying for second place with 54 points each.

The final four spellers in the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee were Alec Gallahan of Mattawoman Middle School, left, Angelo Milazzo of Southern Maryland Christian Academy, Selah Wolfe of Southern Maryland Christian Academy and Alex Dusterwald of Archbishop Neale School. Gallahan and Dusterwald faced off in the last round of the Bee with Gallahan coming in first.

While studying for the competition hones a student’s spelling skills, it also benefits other aspects of their education. “The competition encourages the exploration of words and lifelong curiosity, with a focus on helping students set goals and dedicate time to study and preparation,” John Tompkins, CCPS content specialist for middle school language arts, said. “Participation in the Bee program also provides an opportunity for students to gain experience in public speaking and displaying poise under pressure.”

The Queen Bees of Piccowaxen Middle School buzzed into the Bee with tiaras. From left to right are Karis Pilkerton, Olivia Schmelzer, Janae Northington and Aubrey Vogel.

Below is a list of students who made it to the 2023 Charles County Public Schools Spelling Bee.

Theodore G. Davis Middle School — Xavier Obannon, sixth grade, Alexandra Powell, eighth grade, Mart Elam Lofranco, sixth grade, and Kayman Burwell, eighth grade. (Lofranco and Burwell did not attend the local Bee.) Kimberle Johnson is the coach.

Mattawoman Middle School — Brent Travers, sixth grade, Alec Gallahan, eighth grade, Dennis Harrison, eighth grade, and Alexander Nguyen, eighth grade. Christina Washington and Jody Bell are the coaches.

Archbishop Neale School — Tejas Suri, seventh grade, Dylan Wilkerson, seventh grade, Alex Dusterwald, eighth grade, and Joshua Vincent, eighth grade. Denise Oglesby and Susan Gardiner are the coaches.

Addison Kelly, a Milton M. Somers Middle School student, spells out a word in the palm of her hand during the Spelling Bee. Some students use “air typing” to help visualize a word.

Genevieve Macean-Heath, a Benjamin Stoddert Middle School student, accessorized with bumblebee earrings for her appearance at the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee.

Myles Alexander, a student at General Smallwood Middle School, looks toward the judges to see if he correctly spelled a word during the Spelling Bee.

Xavier Obannon, a Theodore G. Davis Middle School student, participated in the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee. His teammate Alexandra Powell is pictured behind him.

Kyndel Tucker, a student at John Hanson Middle School, spells a word during a later round in the 2023 Charles County Spelling Bee.

Syriana Stitt, a Matthew Henson Middle School student, said she enlisted the help of her parents to study Spelling Bee words, who would randomly quiz her on spellings.

