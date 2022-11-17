Photo: Mattison “Mattie” Graves

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Mattison “Mattie” Graves, of Southern Maryland, now holds the “Duramax 1/8th mile record” and the overall “Diesel 1/8th mile record”.

“I reset both ends, which means ET (elapsed time) and mile per hour for both records. The previous fastest and quickest diesel in the world was set by Firepunk with 3.998 at 182MPH. My pass made on Monday was a 3.963 @ 187mph. To be the first woman in the 3s means I am the fastest and quickest woman to make a pass in the 1/8th mile in a diesel-powered vehicle. Ever,” said Graves. “It is a huge accomplishment for me and my team, especially because we’re only the second ones to ever do it. We set this goal for ourselves last December, and it’s still hard to believe we accomplished it,” Graves said.

Mattie said she got started in racing thanks to her dad, Mike Graves.

“He was racing long before I came along, and it was just natural that I fell in love with it too. As soon as I got my license, I started racing a pick-up truck at Maryland International Raceway on Friday nights. We went to an event, and I saw all the dragsters there I looked at my dad and said ‘I want to go racing’, next thing I knew we were picking up the car I have now!”

Mike owns Hollyrock Customs, a truck repair shop in Hollywood, Maryland. In addition to her father’s business, Mattison has other racing sponsors, “Alongside his business, I do have other sponsors, most are local companies which I’m very proud to represent everywhere we go. We have A&G Electric, Aviation Technologies, Seabreeze Restaurant & Tiki Bar, Goddard Transmissions, Apehangers Bar & Grill, and AJPSnapshots. Other sponsors that aren’t local are S&S Diesel Motorsports, Hotshots Secret, and Stainless Diesel.”

Mattie also explained that her crew and support system are essential to her racing success, “My guys, Cody Spalding who is my brother-in-law, Robby Owen, and Kenny Brady, who come to every race they can while working full time and help us after work hours too. My mom, my sister, and Robby and Kenny’s wives, Tammy Owen and Robin Brady, who support me and bring all the good vibes to the races with them!”

Graves would go on to describe her record-breaking run on November 7, 2022:

“It was a testing session for us, it was the Monday after the World Cup Finals which is the biggest race of the year for MIR. We knew the track would be great and were just hoping for some good passes to close out our season. Heading up to the lanes before that pass all I kept thinking was “this is gonna be a good pass”. Just had that feeling! Making the pass was just about flawless, in our book at least lol! I knew it was good, just didn’t know the exact numbers. My dad tried telling me through our headsets but he was so excited no one could understand him. I didn’t find out until my brother-in-law Cody called Robby while they were picking me up from the end of the track. I couldn’t stop smiling but I also couldn’t stop saying “did I actually do it?!” It was awesome, almost felt as good as winning a race haha!”

Graves says they need more young people in racing. “I love this sport and to make it continue we need more to carry it on. And me being a woman has only pushed me more. I love seeing the looks on people’s faces when they find out I’m the driver. If you have the passion and the support to back you up, go for it! “

