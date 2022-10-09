MDOT SHA Begins MD 255 Pipe Replacement In Southern Anne Arundel County

Temporary Closure and Detour Between Friday, October 14 and Monday, October 17

HARWOOD, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin work next week on an underground pipe replacement on MD 255 (Owensville Road) just west of MD 468 (Muddy Creek Road) in the Harwood area of Anne Arundel County.

From 7 p.m. Friday evening, October 14, to no later than 5 a.m. Monday morning, October 17, MD 255 (Owensville Road) will be temporarily closed between Owensville-Sudley Road and MD 468 so that crews can perform the work.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use the following traffic detours:

Westbound MD 255: Drivers will be directed to take northbound MD 468 to westbound Mill Swamp Road, then southbound MD 2 to connect back to MD 255.

Eastbound MD 255: Drivers will be directed to take northbound MD 2 to eastbound Mill Swamp Road, then southbound MD 468 to connect back to MD 255.

MDOT SHA contractor Marksmen Company, of Baltimore, will use temporary signs, electronic arrow boards and barrels to alert and guide motorists. Motorists should allow additional travel time. All work is weather permitting.

