MDTA Police Celebrate 55th Recruit Class Graduation

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police celebrated Maryland’s newest police officers during a ceremony at MDTA Police Headquarters on Thursday evening. Members of Recruit Class 55 completed a demanding academy training program that began in August 2021.

“Graduation is the culmination of countless hours of commitment from our recruits, instructors and partners,” MDTA Police Chief Col. Kevin M. Anderson said. “I’m grateful for the efforts of our training team to ensure these new officers are prepared to meet the demands of a career in public service.”

Recruit Class 55 began with more than 20 recruits. Nine persevered through the rigorous combination of college level coursework and physical training. The graduates include new police officers for the MDTA Police, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) Police, the Amtrak Police Department, the Elkton Police Department and the North East Police Department.

Police recruits are required to pass academic courses through the Community College of Baltimore County covering subjects such as criminal and constitutional law, while also completing significant physical and defensive tactics training. Recruits also complete classes in first aid, traffic safety, community policing and other topics.

“These men and women have dedicated themselves to serving the public,” MDOT Secretary and MDTA Chairman James F. Ports, Jr. said. “We thank them and their families for that choice, and we stand behind Maryland’s newest generation of committed and compassionate police officers.”

The new MDTA Police Officers will now be assigned to experienced Field Training Officers (FTOs) for additional training. The FTOs will build on academy training with practical application of what the new officers have learned.

MDTA Police Officers will then be assigned to detachments at MDTA toll facilities, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore. After completing a two-year probation period, officers will be eligible to pursue specialized assignments, such as the Special Response Team, K-9 Unit, Motor Unit or Criminal Investigations Unit.

Visit www.mdtapolice.maryland.gov to learn about career opportunities as an MDTA Police Officer, Cadet or Emergency Dispatcher.

The Maryland Transportation Authority Police, a nationally accredited force, is the eighth-largest law enforcement agency in the State with more than 500 sworn and civilian law enforcement professionals.

MDTA Police Officers provide law enforcement services at the MDTA’s highways, bridges and tunnels, at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport and at the Port of Baltimore.