Mechanicsville Man And Woman Arrested For Distribution Of Narcotics

Kyle Dylan Dishner and Larissa Grace Cataneo

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On June 3, 2022, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division executed a search and seizure warrant pursuant to an ongoing narcotics investigation on Kyle Dylan Dishner, age 29 of Mechanicsville, as well as the vehicle he was operating.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Larissa Grace Cataneo, age 31 of Mechanicsville.

Recovered during the execution of the search warrant was over 126 grams of fentanyl in capsules packaged to indicate distribution, with a street value of $9,000.

Recovered CDS

Dishner and Cataneo were arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged with the following:

-CDS: Possession With Intent to Distribute Narcotic

-CDS: Possession-Large Amount

-CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

