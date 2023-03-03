Mechanicsville VFD Vehicle Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On March 1, at approximately 12:09 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to NB Three Notch Road in the area of New Market Turner Road for a motor vehicle accident.

The accident involved two vehicles, including a Mechanicsville VFD vehicle that was enroute to another motor vehicle collision at Golden Beach Road and Triangle Drive.

Fortunately, the accident at Golden Beach Road resulted in only minor injuries. However, one patient was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries from the NB Three Notch Road accident. No other injuries have been reported.

At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

We will continue to provide updates on this incident as they become available.

