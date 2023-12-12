MedStar Health First In The World To Implant Cordella Sensor Implant For Advanced Heart Failure

BALTIMORE — An 82-year-old woman with advanced heart failure (HF) left the MedStar Union Memorial cardiac catheterization lab at 8:28 a.m., Dec. 5th, with the unique distinction of being the world’s first patient enrolled in the global PROACTIVE HF 2 trial, to evaluate the latest technology for HF treatment. The patient was implanted with a Cordella pulmonary artery pressure sensor, designed to remotely transmit health data to her doctors, without having to leave her home.

The sensor remotely sends the patient’s pulmonary artery pressure via a wireless microelectromechanical sensor to her team of doctors. With this real-time data, her doctors can proactively adjust medications and therapies, with the goal of reducing HF hospitalizations.

“We are very excited to be the first to advance this study,” said Erika Feller, MD, the principal investigator in the clinical trial and an advanced heart failure specialist at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital. “It puts MedStar Health on the forefront of heart failure treatment technology with goals to reduce symptoms that compromise a patient’s life. Proactive treatment means the possibility of greater independence for the patient, and fewer visits to the hospital.”

Chief of the cardiac catheterization lab, John Wang, MD, and his team implanted the Cordella sensor in the pulmonary artery through the femoral vein in a painless, minimally invasive procedure that took less than 30 minutes. The patient went home the same day.

For more information on the Cordella pulmonary artery pressure sensor, or the PROACTIVE HF 2 trial, call 443-278-9170 ext. 2.