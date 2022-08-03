MedStar St. Mary’s Celebrate Advance Vascular Surgery Provider Of The Year

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Lisa Yager, CRNP, was recently named the 2022 MedStar Vascular Surgery Advanced Practice Provider of the Year!

Lisa was honored for her commitment to providing expert care, finding innovative solutions, and remaining dedicated to delivering an outstanding patient experience.

Her team shared that she is also known for her reassuring manner and quick response to patient questions.

Lisa practices at the MedStar Heart & Vascular Institute in Leonardtown, located in the Outpatient Pavilion at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

