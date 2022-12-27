MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces December SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Congratulations to Sherlishia B. and Josephine S., our SPIRIT Award winners for December! These associates were nominated by their colleagues for going above and beyond for others.

Sherlishia, Nursing Resources, recently went out of her way to find a uniquely-sized N95 for a fellow associate.

When the Nursing Resources office was out of stock, Sherlishia personally went on a mission to find more and hand-delivered a box to her Rehabilitation Medicine colleague so she could begin patient care without delay!

Josie, Intensive Care Center, was observed providing extremely compassionate, respectful care to a disoriented patient.

A coworker saw Josie helping to manage his anxiety and agitation by walking with him frequently and assisting however she could, devoted to his wellbeing.

Thank you both for all you do. Congratulations!