MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital July 2022 SPIRIT Award winners, Carlos J. and Julie M.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in celebrating our July SPIRIT Award winners, Carlos J. and Julie M.! These monthly honors recognize our team members for their extraordinary work for patients and colleagues.

Carlos, a Telemetry nurse, went above and beyond to calm a patient who began exhibiting symptoms of hospital delirium. He took them on a wheelchair ride to get reoriented to their surroundings, connect with family, and enjoy a cup of hot tea.

After discharge, the patient’s family returned to thank the Telemetry team—especially Carlos—for their compassion. “According to the patient’s daughter, even though their short-term memory is extremely affected by dementia, they were still talking about Carlos’ kindness almost a week later,” shared his director.

“We are very proud of the care he provides!”

Julie, a nurse in our Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center, recently noted a newborn’s concerning appearance and acted quickly to have the infant examined.

A full workup determined the baby had a life-threatening condition requiring emergency surgery. Julie’s great assessment skills and fast intervention meant the child received the critical care they needed.

“Julie’s excellence and SPIRIT values were truly seen in this situation,” shared a colleague. “I’m so happy to work alongside such a great nurse.”

Thank you, Julie and Carlos—you make us #MedStarHealthProud!