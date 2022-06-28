MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces June SPIRIT Award Winners

Jamie B. and Bonnie S. – 2022 June SPIRIT Award winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in celebrating our June SPIRIT Award winners, Jamie B. and Bonnie S.!

Jamie, a patient registrar, was praised for going the extra mile in the Emergency Department (ER). As meal trays were delivered one busy evening, the nursing staff were all occupied with patient care. Jamie went out of her way to help deliver many trays to hungry patients. “Her help to the ER staff does not go unnoticed,” wrote a coworker. “Teamwork truly does make the dream work.”

Bonnie, an ER nurse, arrived with a patient while running with her volunteer rescue squad. “We were very busy in the ER, and Bonnie was jokingly asked to ‘clock in,’” shared a colleague. Seeing a chance to help, she did just that! Bonnie is also an allied health teacher at a nearby school; she went on to work a full day there as well. She is known for her can-do attitude and willingness to jump in wherever needed, which makes a big impact on others.

Congratulations to you both, and thank you!