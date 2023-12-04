MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces November SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in celebrating our November SPIRIT Award winners, Elizabeth D. and Brandee S.! These associates were nominated by their colleagues for going above and beyond for others.

Elizabeth, a nurse on Telemetry, is known to be innovative in all she does. A recent example of her out-of-the-box thinking revolved around warming dialysis fluids. She identified an opportunity to improve a current process, brought her idea to leadership with several options, and pursued a solution to improve the patient experience. New warming units have since been implemented in collaboration with nursing, leadership, and our biomedical staff. Well done, Ellie!

Brandee, Perioperative Services, began her career at MedStar St. Mary’s in Environmental Services, soon falling in love with the operating room (OR). She moved to become an OR scrub technician, a role she held for many years, and is now training to be a first assistant.

Brandee is always willing to come in or stay late if it’s best for the patient to ensure surgeries take place as scheduled. She is compassionate and dedicated to always putting the patient first, and her hard work is much appreciated!

Thank you both, and congratulations!