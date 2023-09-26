MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces September SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in celebrating our September SPIRIT Award winners, Melissa B. and Diana K.! These associates were selected for going above and beyond for our patients.

Melissa, Case Management, recently supported a patient in getting home support. She established a strong rapport with the individual, strategizing innovative solutions to ensure they could be safely discharged with the care network at home they needed. Melissa was also able to reconnect the patient with family and friends for additional support.

Diana, Imaging, Cardiology & Neurology, recently performed imaging on a newborn patient after they did not pass a screening. Always thorough and detail oriented, Diana saw “something questionable” in a very small area. Upon further review with the extended care team, the baby was found to have a rare abnormality that required a higher level of care. Her quick engagement ensured the family had this safely addressed.

Congratulations to you both, and thank you!