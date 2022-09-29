MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Announces September SPIRIT Award Winners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in celebrating Heather B. and Megan J., our September SPIRIT Award winners!

These monthly honors recognize our associates for their extraordinary efforts for patients and colleagues.

Heather, a nurse in the Emergency Department (ER), does everything she can to ensure others’ needs are met. As the pediatric nurse champion, she has an unwavering commitment to our youngest patients. As just one example, Heather put together a box of comforting resources specifically to help young autistic patients and their families who find themselves in the unfamiliar ER environment.

“Heather has defined our SPIRIT Values of Patient First, Respect, and Teamwork since her very first day,” a colleague shared.

Megan, a writer in our Marketing, Public Relations & Philanthropy department, recently encountered an individual in the hospital who appeared lost. Offering to help, she quickly realized this was more than someone needing directions—the distressed individual was seeking mental health treatment.

Megan offered gentle words of encouragement while walking them to the ER.

“Thanks to Megan’s keen eye and observation, the patient was safely placed with the professionals for the care they needed,” wrote a coworker. “Her compassion and empathy truly shined.”

Congratulations to you both, and thank you for all that you do!