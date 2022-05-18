MedStar St. Mary's Hospital CNA Receives Cherry Blossom Award

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join us in congratulating Jessica Damon, certified nursing assistant (CNA) on Medical/Surgical/Pediatrics (MSP), who was recently honored with the first Cherry Blossom Award at our hospital!

Jessica Damon

This honor was created to recognize the special impact and importance of CNAs on patient care and quality outcomes.

Through multiple nominations, Jessica was commended for doing her best for every patient, every shift.

“Every day, no matter what, she comes in with a positive attitude and a helping hand,” shared a colleague. “Nurses never have to worry if their patients are under her care, because their needs come first.”

Shared another, “Described by many as ‘small but mighty,’ Jessica works tirelessly to care for our patients. She is routinely described as kind, highly professional, astute, attentive, and one who always goes the extra mile for patients and colleagues.”

Jessica was honored at a special breakfast for nurse techs during #NursesWeek in early May.

Congratulations and thank you, Jessica!