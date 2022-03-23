MedStar St. Mary's Hospital Marks 2 Years Since First Admitted Covid-19 Patient

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today marks two years since we admitted our first COVID-19 patient at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. In that time, we’ve cared for nearly 1,200 COVID patients on our units. That number increases greatly when we think of the patients for whom we have cared through the Emergency Department, drive-thru testing, monoclonal antibody infusion centers, vaccine clinics, and additional services.



After a virtual ceremony led by our hospital president, Dr. Mimi Novello, 1,200 flags—one symbolizing each of the COVID-19 inpatients we have served at our hospital—were placed on the drive leading up to MedStar St. Mary’s. Team members could choose to write a special message or simply come out to reflect.

The display will remain up through next week.

Thank you to our amazing staff for your resilience and fighting spirit. Brighter days are ahead. We fight on!