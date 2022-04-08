PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) would like to welcome our newest deputy, Deputy Michael Daily.

As of March 2022, Daily began serving the citizens of Calvert County in the CCSO Patrol Bureau.

Daily has called Calvert County home for the last 17 years.

Daily honorably served the U.S. Air Force before beginning his career with the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD).

Daily retired as a Sergeant in July 2020 after serving 20+ years with PGPD.

Following his retirement from PGPD, Daily worked part-time with Calvert County Emergency Management as an Emergency Management Analyst.

In Deputy Daily’s free time, he enjoys flying drones, aerial photography, and computers.

Please join us in welcoming Deputy Daily