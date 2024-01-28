Mentalist Alain Nu To Perform At The Rex Theatre On Feb. 23 & 24

Credit: Alain Nu

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On February 23rd and 24th, 2024, Mentalist Alain Nu will be taking front and center stage at The Rex Theatre as he takes you through the ins and outs of his mental bending and illusions act.

Alain Nu is classified as a Mentalist under the mystery arts realm of magic, who got his start at a young age using “sleight of hand magic” which is more of a simple form of magic using hand tricks and illusions to which now Nu focuses on the mental aspect of magic.

Nu states, “As a mentalist, I’m a performer of mind-related feats. This incorporates all manners of challenges from reading the minds of audience members to predicting specific outcomes, and even transforming metal, causing spoons to bend and twist like snakes!”

Credit: Alain Nu

Whether it’s bending spoons or guessing your age, Alain Nu has an act for everyone to enjoy!

Nu states, “My favorite thing about performing my show is engaging and connecting with the audience, manifesting synchronicity, amazement, and astonishment.”

Credit: The Rex Theatre

Doors for the event open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets for this event are available here for the 23rd and here for the 24th.

Tickets for this event are available here for the 23rd and here for the 24th.

