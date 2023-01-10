On December 21, 2022, Michelle Marie Olvera got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 49 years old. She was born in Arcadia, California, on June 23, 1973 to the late Christina Lynn Atkins.

Michelle grew up all over California, then moved to Prescott, Arizona her junior year of high school. She graduated from Prescott High School where she met her husband, Jose. Years later after her daughter was in high school herself, she attended trade school where she earned her degree in Travel and Leisure. She married her loving husband Jose on September 10, 1994 in Prescott, Arizona. Her hobbies included shopping and she loved cooking and trying new recipes. She had a great heart and was always willing to help someone in need. Michelle’s greatest enjoyment in her life was spending time with her daughter and playing with her dog, Fynn. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jose and her daughter, Ariana Olvera of Parkville, MD; and her brother, Billy Morlong (Kim) of Leonardtown, MD. She was preceded in death by her mother, Christina Atkins.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.