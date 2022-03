LA PLATA, Md. — The La Plata Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing juvenile.

Phillip Lowell Powell, 16-years of age, is described as being 6-01, 156 pounds, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with patches on it and gray pants.

Mr. Powell was last seen on Willow Woods Drive.

Please contact 301-932-2222 if you have information.