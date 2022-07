LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child:

Ta’niya Naigae Nelson, Age 13, Female, Black, 5′ 4″, 112lbs.

Last seen wearing grey leggings and a blue Lilo and Stitch Shirt.

Last Seen: Columbus Drive, Lexington Park, MD 2AM on 7/2/22.

She is likely in the Lexington Park area.

If you have information that can assist in helping safely locate Ta’niya, please call 911 or contact the police.