LA PLATA, Md. – On August 23, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving a large vehicle was reported on Mitchell Road in La Plata.

When units arrived they discovered an 18 wheeler that had flipped on its side.

The 30 year-old male driver was able to exit the vehicle and didn’t have any clear injuries.

Mitchell road was then shut down in both directions from Crain highway to Jennies Run lane.

It is unknown at this time what caused the incident or if the driver was under the influence. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com