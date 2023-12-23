BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — On Monday, September 18, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) officially launched its Mobile Food Pantry with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Immediately following the ceremony, the mobile pantry started its trek to visit locations across Anne Arundel County and the state of Maryland distributing fresh produce, meat, and shelf-stable foods to households. The custom 2021 Ford F-59 Step Van gives the food bank the ability to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen lean meats, dry packaged foods, and necessities directly to the communities where transportation and access to healthy food options are limited.

This week, the Mobile Food Pantry partnered with associates from State Farm Insurance to distribute food resources to approximately 70 households in the neighborhood of Brooklyn Park. To help make sure AACFB could maintain their services, State Farm made a $7,500 grant donation through the State Farm Good Neighbor Citizenship Grant program to financially support Anne Arundel County Food Bank and the Mobile Food Pantry.

“It is our sincere hope that the mobile food pantry will help eliminate the barrier of transportation for residents who do not live near a food distribution site,” said AACFB Chief Executive Officer Leah Paley. “Increased access to nutritious food not only supports health and wellness but also works to honor cultural and family traditions. Neighbors using the pantry select the food items they desire, empowering individuals to determine their own food choices and reducing food waste.”

Although Anne Arundel County is one of the wealthiest counties in the state, an estimated 35 percent of county residents (individuals and families) are below the federal poverty level or are employed but unable to meet basic needs (food, childcare, housing, healthcare, and transportation). Between July 2022 and June 2023, our total network of food pantries recorded 48,000 visits each month.

The mobile food pantry holds approximately 3,000 pounds of food and basic necessities, allowing AACFB to serve about 100 households with each visit. Six racks store shelf-stable items and a refrigerator and freezer contain perishable and frozen items. The food bank works with county agencies to identify locations for the Mobile Food Pantry’s points of service.

Founded in 1986, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank works to alleviate food insecurity in Anne Arundel County by partnering across our community to obtain and distribute nourishing food to our neighbors in need. AACFB’s network of partners includes 76 community-based organizations operating 115 distribution sites, including food, baby, and senior pantries, as well as feeding centers. The Anne Arundel County Food Bank provides food and basic necessities free of charge to its network partners. Visit www.aafoodbank.org for more information.

