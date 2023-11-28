Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

LATHAM, N.Y. – For the second straight week, St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball player named the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Volt Division Offensive Player of the Week. The league office announced Monday afternoon (Nov. 27) that sophomore Tray Mobray (Glen Burnie, Md./Glen Burnie) as this week’s Volt Division Offensive Player of the Week.

This is Mobray’s second player of the week honor this season as she earned Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week award on Nov. 13.

The 5-5 guard helped the Seahawks to an 82-66 non-conference win over Goucher College (Nov. 21) in their only game of the week. She tallied 15 points plus career-highs of eight rebounds and four assists.

Mobray is currently tied for fourth in the United East with 3.2 steals per game.

St. Mary’s College (4-2) will be back in action this Wednesday, November 29, when the Seahawks welcome Stevenson University (3-2) to the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Arena for a non-conference contest at 6 p.m.

2023-24 United East Volt Division Offensive Players of the Week Nov. 13 – Raven Hunter, Lancaster Bible, So., F

Nov. 20 – Sam Blaylock , St. Mary’s College, So., G

Nov. 27 – Tray Mobray , St. Mary’s College, So., G

