UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – A 63-year-old Prince George’s County resident who changed up her game to play scratch-offs is $100,000 richer after hitting big on a MONOPOLY™ X50 scratch-off.

The anonymous player, who selected the nickname “Happy Winner” for Lottery publicity, says that she never plays scratch-offs. However, while at an Upper Marlboro BP gas station, she decided to spend $20 on a $10 instant ticket and two $5 scratch-offs.

Shortly after purchasing her instant tickets, “Happy Winner” realized that her $10 MONOPOLY X50 scratch-off was a top-prize winner.

“I was so shocked,” she said, while sitting in the Lottery Winner’s Circle and trying to contain her giggles.

Even though “Happy Winner” is an avid Lottery player, she was still completely caught by surprise at her win. The information specialist has told quite a few family members about her Lottery luck, but said no one believes her.

Kettering BP, located at 10604 Campus Way South in Upper Marlboro, is celebrating this win, too. The Prince George’s County retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The MONOPOLY X50 scratch-off game, which still has six $100,000 top prizes remaining, went on sale Jan. 17, 2022, as part of the MONOPOLY Second-Chance Promotion from the Maryland Lottery. The following scratch-offs joined the $10 ticket: $1 MONOPOLY X5, $2 MONOPOLY X10 and $5 MONOPOLY X20. In addition, two FAST PLAY games were introduced: $3 MONOPOLY Game Tokens and $20 MONOPOLY Properties.

Players can enter any non-winning MONOPOLY™ scratch-off and winning or non-winning FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ tickets into My Lottery Rewards for a chance to win cash prizes. Six drawings will take place, with each drawing awarding one Rolling Cash Jackpot and ten $2,500 prizes. A Rolling Cash Jackpot is a prize that starts at $2,500 at the beginning of each promotion period, and grows until the drawing date. Additional information is available at mdlottery.com/monopoly.

The MONOPOLY name and logo, the distinctive design of the game board, the four corner squares, the MR. MONOPOLY name and character, as well as each of the distinctive elements of the board and playing pieces are trademarks of Hasbro for its property trading game and game equipment. © 1935, 2022 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro.