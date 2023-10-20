Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando Announced That He Is Dropping Out Of The US Senate Race

Will Jawando

MARYLAND – This morning, Montgomery County Councilmember At Large Will Jawando (D) announced that he is dropping out of the U.S. Senate race, citing the lack of a viable pathway to victory. His departure from the race leaves Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Congressman David Trone (D) as the leading candidates to replace retiring Senator Ben Cardin (D). The general election has been rated as Solid Democratic by most observers.

“However, after a lot of thought and prayer and late nights with my wife Michele, I’ve decided that it’s time to take a step back from the race. Not because we believe any less in the cause that started it. The fights we talked about in this campaign are and always will be the fights of my life. But after thinking long and hard about this race in particular, I frankly no longer see a path for myself to victory,” he said in a press release sent out by his campaign this morning.

“I am sorry for those who will find this news disappointing – believe me, I am also disappointed. But I am not going anywhere! I will continue serving the people of Maryland no matter what.”

Alsobrooks was recently endorsed by Senate President Bill Ferguson (D) in Baltimore on October 13, and she was also endorsed by House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D) and Congressman Steny Hoyer (D). Trone was endorsed by dozens of members of Congress along with several statehouse legislators. As of September 30, Trone’s campaign reported spending $9,745,376 and $436,568 cash on hand while Alsobrooks’ spent $1,150,273 and reported $2,106,131 cash on hand.