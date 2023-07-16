HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On July 13, the Moore Administration announced $466,500 to the Southern Maryland National Heritage Area, with $5 million awarded statewide. The Executive Director and the Board of Directors are pleased that these grants to Southern Maryland reflect substantial growth in the heritage area and the heritage area’s historical significance on a state and national level. Seven organizations received grants for their projects that preserve and enhance the heritage of the region, providing innovative tourism and educational experiences.

Historic Sotterley Inc. – $90,000.00

• Historic Sotterley Manor House Restoration

Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum – $83,000.00

• Patterson Gardens and Grounds Restoration

Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish – $47,500.00

• Accessing the Diverse History of Southern Maryland

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Foundation, Inc. – $47,500.00

• Uncovering the Enslaved at the Chiles Homesite, Charles County Maryland

The Friends of Point Lookout Inc. – $8,500.00

• The Interpretation of Civil War Point Lookout

Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland – $100,000.00

• FY24 Management Grant

Working Out Wonders Foundation, Inc. – $90,000.00

• Carroll Farmhouse and Cemetery Preservation Project

The Southern Maryland National Heritage Area is both a state and national heritage area. This organization is the heritage tourism entity for Southern Maryland with a mission to enhance the region through innovative heritage tourism experiences, comprehensive cultural and natural resource conservation, and excellence in educational opportunities. To learn more about the Southern Maryland National Heritage area , visit our website at www.destinationsouthernmaryland.com.