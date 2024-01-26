ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Wes Moore today announced a bet with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on the outcome of the upcoming Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs Conference Championship game, which will take place this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Governor Moore is wagering crab pies from Crust By Mack Bake House, a Baltimore-based Black-owned business. Governor Kelly is wagering steaks from Creekstone Farms, an Arkansas City-based premium beef and pork producer.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Governor Kelly’s Chiefs to Baltimore for the AFC Championship this weekend,” said Gov. Moore. “Governor Kelly has an incredible record when it comes to these bets—but I think our Ravens, led by this year’s undoubted MVP Lamar Jackson, are going to break the streak this year! And, if they do, we’ll be enjoying some Creekstone Farms steaks from Kansas, courtesy of the governor!”

“I appreciate Governor Moore’s hospitality but hope he doesn’t regret offering a welcoming hand after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens this weekend,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “With six straight AFC Championship appearances, it’s clear Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce are winners, and I’m confident I’ll be enjoying some Crust by Mack’s crab pies very soon.”

The winner of Sunday’s game will head to Super Bowl LVIII to play the winner of the NFC Championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Feb. 11. Gov. Moore and Gov. Kelly each selected local businesses to support in the bet on the outcome of this Sunday’s game.

“We’re thrilled that Governor Moore has put up some of our world renowned crab pies for a bet with Governor Kelly on this weekend’s AFC Championship game,” said Crust By Mack Owner Amanda Mack. “Governor Moore has shown a commitment to Baltimore and to minority-owned businesses, and we’re honored to partner with him on this. Although unfortunately for Governor Kelly, I think our hometown Ravens are going to win big on Sunday—we’ll be happy to send some delicious pies down to Kansas.”

About Crust By Mack Bake House Amanda Mack created Crust by Mack as a pop-up bakery concept in 2018. Even then, her pastries flew off the shelf at local cafes and bakeries across Baltimore. In its first year as a pop-up, Crust raised more than six thousand dollars for local organizations and charities. As the concept grew, Crust collaborated with small businesses, quickly becoming a staple at many social events. Husband and wife Jarrod and Amanda Mack now run Crust with many of their family members, including the matriarch of Amanda’s family, Grandma Yvonne Roy. Mom, aunt, sister, cousins and brother-in-law also work at the bakery part time, making this little bakeshop a true family business.

Crust has raised funds for more than a half dozen minority-owned brands in Baltimore and beyond. Crust also actively supports the Maryland Food Bank to assist food insecure families and started a long-term partnership with CHUCG- Black Yield to help raise funds for what will become Cherry Hill’s first Black-owned, community-led grocery store.

This year, Crust By Mack relocated and opened to their new home at Harborplace in downtown Baltimore, where they created the Crust By Mack Bakehouse, a bakery where everyone is welcome to enjoy their Crust By Mack creations and enjoy the beautiful view of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

About Creekstone Farms Creekstone Farms® Premium Beef is the choice of food lovers around the world. The brand is USDA-certified and supplies many of the nation’s top grocers and restaurants with a variety of high-quality meat products, including Black Angus Beef.

Their ranchers raise Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus Beef with a deep respect for community and authenticity. They are committed to producing consistently superior Black Angus beef that raises the bar for bold taste and exceptional tenderness all from cattle born and sustainably raised in the U.S.A.

