Morning House Fire Leaves Severn Man In Critical Condition

SEVERN, Md. – The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire early yesterday morning, January 8, 2024, at 788 Jennie Drive in Severn.

The call was received at approximately 6:51 a.m. by a resident who was alerted by the smoke detectors in the home. Fire crews were dispatched just two minutes after the initial 911 call.

Crews arrived on the scene within five minutes and found a fire in the basement of the single-family residential home. One of the occupants reported that an adult family member was still inside the house. Firefighters immediately entered the home, extinguished the fire, and successfully rescued the trapped adult male.

The rescued individual was immediately transported to the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore City in critical condition. The two other adult occupants of the house were treated at the scene and released. Fortunately, no firefighters were injured during the incident.

The Anne Arundel County Fire/Arson and Explosives Unit is currently investigating the cause of the fire, which is believed to be accidental in nature.

As a result of the fire, three adults have been displaced from their home. The Anne Arundel County Crisis Response Team provided assistance to the affected residents.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

With an increase in house fires, be sure to check and test your smoke alarms.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com