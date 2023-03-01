DEALE, Md. – On February 28, 2023, a motor vehicle collision occurred in the 400 block of Deale Road in Deale, Maryland. According to police reports, the accident took place at approximately 9:45 p.m.

The investigation revealed that a 2010 Harley Davidson FXDC Dyna Super Glide Custom was traveling southbound on Deale Road when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, lost control of the motorcycle, and left the roadway.

The driver, identified as a 47-year-old male from Bowie, MD, was critically injured and transported by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com