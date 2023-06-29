Motorcyclist Flown To Trauma Center After Serious Collision In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On June 29, 2023 at approximately 10:35 a.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Point Lookout Road. A motorcyclist and a truck were involved in the collision, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured.

Upon arrival, crews found the injured motorcyclist and immediately requested a MEDEVAC transport for the patient. Firefighters set up a landing zone nearby on Three Notch Road just south of Wawa for Maryland State Police, Trooper 7. The patient was then transported by MSP Trooper 7 to UM Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment. The occupant(s) of the truck were uninjured.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises you to AVOID (Rt 5) Point Lookout Road and (Rt 235) Three Notch Road due to current traffic congestion. The traffic accident near Rt 5 and Rt 235 will cause traffic backups and detours for the next 2 hours.

Police remain on the scene to continue investigating the collision.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

