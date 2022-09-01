Motorcyclist Transported To Hospital After Crash In Mechanicvsille

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 1, at approximately 6:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motorcycle accident on Three Notch Road, in the area of Loveville Road.

Crews arrived and found the motorcycle off the roadway with one person reportedly injured.

The driver was transported to Capital Region Trauma Center for additional treatment.

One police officer on the scene told TheBayNet.com that the driver reportedly hit a patch of oil in the roadway, leading the them to lose control and crash.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

