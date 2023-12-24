Moving Surgery Forward With Real-Time Advanced Diagnostic Imaging

WASHINGTON – Inside the Verstandig Pavilion at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, the spirit of world-class care in a world-class facility is exemplified by its new cutting-edge Intraoperative MRI System (IMRIS) — a first for the Washington region. With IMRIS, neurosurgeons can ensure the success of brain tumor resections while in the middle of an operation. Knowing that a brain tumor has been completely removed can lead to fewer repeat surgeries, less post-operative imaging, better outcomes, and less stress for patients.

What is IMRIS? IMRIS uses MRI technology to digitally map a patient’s brain, head, and neck during brain surgery. This advanced imaging technology is fully-integrated into two brand new operating rooms. The twin ORs are adjoined by a central core, housing the large and powerful magnet that drives the system’s imaging capabilities. In an adjacent control room, the magnet can be rotated by 90 degrees each way and moved between operating rooms through a track built into the ceiling directly to the patient.

No other moving-magnet IMRIS system in the region gives clinicians the ability to perform real-time imaging without transferring surgery patients outside the operating room. Imaging while the patient is secured in the OR maximizes patient safety, surgical precision, and assurance for the patient’s family that their loved one is receiving the best possible care.

What can patients expect with IMRIS? For a patient, an IMRIS operation is like having surgery and an MRI at the same time. For the procedure, the patient lies on a surgical bed specifically designed for both surgery and imaging. As needed during the operation, the patient can be scanned to locate abnormal tissue and protect critical structures. For example, if a patient is having a brain tumor removed, visualization of the patient’s brain can immediately show if tumor remains and if additional surgical treatment is necessary.

“We are able to leave the operating room with the assurance that we’ve removed the entire tumor to give our patients the best possible clinical outcome,” said Christopher Kalhorn, MD, neurosurgeon at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. “The IMRIS provides us an additional layer of confidence, as neurosurgeons, which may potentially save our patients another surgery down the line.”

The addition of the IMRIS technology will improve the treatment of several neurological, spinal, and cerebrovascular disorders. IMRIS is most frequently used in procedures treating brain tumors, epilepsy, deep brain stimulator electrode insertion, essential tremor, Parkinson’s disease, and other movement disorders. The IMRIS is another of the many breakthrough technologies that the world-class neurosurgery team at MedStar Health offers.

